The ACLU of Utah and Ignite! Are hosting a Party at the Polls on Friday, October 30th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Constitution Park in Salt Lake City.

This free, family-friendly event will feature a space for gathering with friends, and neighbors, free food, drinks from Culture Coffee, a DJ set by WhoCriedWolf, art activations, and a community resource fair. And as a bonus, the first 30 attendees will receive a FREE ACLU trucker hat. All are welcome! Join us for this celebration of voting and community connection ahead of the General Election, and don’t forget to bring your ballot to the drop box!