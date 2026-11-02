Prayers and Blessings for Hansel Valley with Darren Perry
Prayers and Blessings for Hansel Valley with Darren Perry
A community of event of blessings and prayers for Hansel Valley will take place onSunday Nov. 8th. Participants will gather at The Three Sisters (Stinky) Hot Springs 5 miles west of Corrine on Hwy 13 at 1:30 p.m. and journey to Hansel Valley to offer prayers and blessings led by Darren Perry.
Meeting at 3 Sisters Hot Spring to Drive out to Hansel Valley
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Elsena@me.com
Meeting at 3 Sisters Hot Spring to Drive out to Hansel Valley
41.577908, -112.233306 Stinking Springs, Utah 84307Corrine, Utah 84307
Elsena@me.com