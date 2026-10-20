Small Ensembles
Small Ensembles
Small Ensembles, performances presented by USU's studio ensembles — Flute Ensemble, Clarinet Choir, Cache Horn Choir, and Low Brass Choir are on Tuesday November 10th at 7:30 p.m and the Russell Wellness performance home USU campus in Logan.
This concert provides the audience an opportunity to experience the unique sonorities of homogenous small ensembles across a diverse and entertaining program.
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
jajuegibson@gmail.com
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
Performance Hall, Engineering Lab WalkwayLogan, Utah 84321
(435)-797-0423
eventservices@usu.edu