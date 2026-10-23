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Sounds of the Stadium

Sounds of the Stadium

Sounds of the stadium is an Aggie marching band concert on Friday November 20th at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines Concert Hall on the USU campus in Logan.

Relive the excitement of the 2026 Aggie Marching Band season as we reprise all the fantastic music from our Maverik Stadium pregame and halftime shows and honor our amazingly dedicated students. Sing along with your favorites and show your Aggie pride! Sit toward the back of the Daines Concert Hall or bring some ear plugs. This is a loud one!

Daines Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

USU College of Arts and Sciences
https://usu.zoom.us/j/81774323641?pwd=jW5rbI2oS7fJIUY89f9Mp2NHfV6Uy6.1

Artist Group Info

Katenielsen2005@gmail.com
Daines Concert Hall
1170 E 700 N
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 797-8022
https://cca.usu.edu/