Sounds of the stadium is an Aggie marching band concert on Friday November 20th at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines Concert Hall on the USU campus in Logan.

Relive the excitement of the 2026 Aggie Marching Band season as we reprise all the fantastic music from our Maverik Stadium pregame and halftime shows and honor our amazingly dedicated students. Sing along with your favorites and show your Aggie pride! Sit toward the back of the Daines Concert Hall or bring some ear plugs. This is a loud one!