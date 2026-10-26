Southern Utah's Dickens' Christmas Festival 2026

The Dickens Festival holiday adventure and craft show in St George runs December 2 - 5, Weds- Sat (10 AM - 9 PM). at 1835 Convention Center Drive.

The Dickens’ Festival is so much more than a craft show—it’s a holiday adventure for the whole family! Step into the magic of Olde London, where twinkling shops, festive costumes, and the spirit of Christmas surround you at every turn. From fortune tellers and cheerful orphans to visiting royalty and even Father Christmas himself, there’s something exciting for everyone to enjoy. Every vendor is handpicked to bring a one-of-a-kind experience. Queen Victoria will make an appearance for lucky attendees. December 2 - 5, 2026 Weds- Sat (10 AM - 9 PM). Located at 1835 Convention Center Drive, Saint George.