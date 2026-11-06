Southwest Symphony: Sounds of the Season Featuring Lillian Breeze

Southwest Symphony presents Sounds of the Season featuring Lillian Breeze on December 11th and 12th starting at 7:30 p.m. in the America First Performance Hall in St George.

Each is an evening dedicated to the quintessential sounds of the season. The program features a balance of high-energy orchestral favorites and reverent classics, from the rhythmic pace of Sleigh Ride to the iconic themes of The Nutcracker. It’s a straightforward celebration of holiday tradition, performed with the scale and impact of a full orchestra.

The performance shifts from grand instrumental works to standout vocal features, bringing Lillian Breeze and Lieto Voices to the stage for definitive takes on O Holy Night and Silent Night. This is a sharp, polished seasonal experience that skips the clichés in favor of great music. Secure your seats for a premier holiday event in the heart of Southern Utah.

SPONSORED BY WHITTAKER TRAVEL; SNOW, JENSEN AND REECE; AND LITEHOUSE