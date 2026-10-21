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St George Downtown Farmers Market

St George Downtown Farmers Market

Winter Downtown Farmers Market takes place every Saturday November 7th through December 19th. It is from 10AM - 2PM at Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S 400 E in St George. Every event showcases vendors from all over Washington and Iron Counties, bringing you locally grown produce, pasture raised meats, and unique artisanal products. It has live music every Saturday starting a half hour after the market opens.

Vernon Worthen Park
Free
Every week through Dec 19, 2026.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Event Supported By

Downtown Farmers Market (St. George)
https://downtownfarmerstg.com/
Vernon Worthen Park
300 South
St. George, Utah 84770
(435) 627-4560
https://sgcityutah.gov/business_detail_T18_R99.php