St George Downtown Farmers Market
St George Downtown Farmers Market
Winter Downtown Farmers Market takes place every Saturday November 7th through December 19th. It is from 10AM - 2PM at Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S 400 E in St George. Every event showcases vendors from all over Washington and Iron Counties, bringing you locally grown produce, pasture raised meats, and unique artisanal products. It has live music every Saturday starting a half hour after the market opens.
Vernon Worthen Park
Free
Every week through Dec 19, 2026.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Downtown Farmers Market (St. George)
Vernon Worthen Park
300 SouthSt. George, Utah 84770
(435) 627-4560