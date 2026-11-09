String Chamber Music - Fall Recital

String chamber music students under the guid guidance of the Fry Street quartet will play their fall recital in the Russell / Wanlass Performance Hall on Friday November 13th at 7:30 p.m. in Logan.

Every semester, students of the String and Piano Programs form new chamber music projects and prepare their repertoire under the guidance of the Fry Street Quartet and the USU Piano Faculty, with additional masterclasses from the guest artists of the Chamber Music Society of Logan.