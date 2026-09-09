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Sunset Farmers Market

Sunset Farmers Market

Sunset Farmers Market in Springville is open every Monday evening through October 26th. Until the end of September, it is open from 5-9PM, and in October it is open 5-8PM. It is located at Civic Center Park in Springville. It has over a hundred small local businesses participating each week. There are local vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey, milk, meat, flowers, artisan baked goods, handcrafted soap, art, and much more! The market also has many food trucks.

Civic Center Park
Free
Every week through Oct 26, 2026.
Monday: 05:00 PM - 09:00 PM

Event Supported By

Springville Park & Recreation
https://www.springvilleutah.gov/parks-recreation
Civic Center Park
110 South Main Street
Springville, Utah 84663