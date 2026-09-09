Sunset Farmers Market
Sunset Farmers Market
Sunset Farmers Market in Springville is open every Monday evening through October 26th. Until the end of September, it is open from 5-9PM, and in October it is open 5-8PM. It is located at Civic Center Park in Springville. It has over a hundred small local businesses participating each week. There are local vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey, milk, meat, flowers, artisan baked goods, handcrafted soap, art, and much more! The market also has many food trucks.
Civic Center Park
Free
Every week through Oct 26, 2026.
Monday: 05:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Monday: 05:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Springville Park & Recreation
Civic Center Park
110 South Main StreetSpringville, Utah 84663