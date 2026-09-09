Sunset Farmers Market in Springville is open every Monday evening through October 26th. Until the end of September, it is open from 5-9PM, and in October it is open 5-8PM. It is located at Civic Center Park in Springville. It has over a hundred small local businesses participating each week. There are local vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey, milk, meat, flowers, artisan baked goods, handcrafted soap, art, and much more! The market also has many food trucks.