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The 8th Annual Craft Lake City Holiday Market

The 8th Annual Craft Lake City Holiday Market

Craft Lake City is presenting the Eighth Annual Craft Lake City Holiday Market. It is at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy
(9575 State St, Sandy) on December 12–13. This event is from 10AM to 8PM on the 12th and 10AM to 6PM on the 13th.

Mountain America Expo Center
$8.35
Every week through Dec 13, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Craft Lake City
(801) 906-8521
info@craftlakecity.com
https://craftlakecity.com/
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 State Street
Sandy, Utah 84070