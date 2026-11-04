The 8th Annual Craft Lake City Holiday Market
The 8th Annual Craft Lake City Holiday Market
Craft Lake City is presenting the Eighth Annual Craft Lake City Holiday Market. It is at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy
(9575 State St, Sandy) on December 12–13. This event is from 10AM to 8PM on the 12th and 10AM to 6PM on the 13th.
Mountain America Expo Center
$8.35
Every week through Dec 13, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
Craft Lake City
(801) 906-8521
info@craftlakecity.com
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 State StreetSandy, Utah 84070