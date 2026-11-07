The Four Corners Trail Project Bluff Open House
The Four Corners Trail Project Bluff Open House
The Four Corners Trail project, a study exploring a new segment of the Utah Trail Network in Southeastern Utah will hold a public open house in Bluff on Wednesday, November 18 from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at the San Juan County Library Monticello Branch.
San Juan County Library, Monticello Branch
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
San Juan County Library, Monticello Branch
80 N Main StreetMonticello, Utah 84535
(435) 587-2281
blibrary@sanjuancountyut.gov