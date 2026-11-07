The Four Corners Trail Project Monticello Open House
The Four Corners Trail Project Monticello Open House
The Four Corners Trail project, a study exploring a new segment of the Utah Trail Network in Southeastern Utah will hold a public open house in Monticello on Tuesday, November 17 from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at the San Juan County Library Monticello Branch.
San Juan County Library, Monticello Branch
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
San Juan County Library, Monticello Branch
80 N Main StreetMonticello, Utah 84535
(435) 587-2281
blibrary@sanjuancountyut.gov