The Fourth American Revolution: How to Create a More Perfect Union Out of our Polarized Politics

Dr. Partrik Mason will address the question, How do we reclaim our politics from an era of fracture and polarization? His address will be Saturday August 15th at 4:00 p.m. in the Logan Library.

By laying out steps: First, by looking to the lessons of America's first three revolutions -- the Founding, the Civil War, and the rights revolution of the 20th century. Then, by adding a healthy dose of peacemaking into our politics, we can all participate in a fourth revolution to bring about "a more perfect union."