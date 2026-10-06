USU Symphony Orchestra "From the Old & New World"

The USU Symphony Orchestra presents a concert anchored by Dvorák’s “From the New World” symphony on Wednesday October 14th at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines Concert Hall on the USU Logan campus.

A concert of beloved symphonic masterpieces inspired by heritage, discovery, and transformation. Anchored by Dvorák’s beloved symphony “From the New World”—a sweeping work filled with longing, hope, and unforgettable melodies—this performance offers musical journey exploring the enduring connections between European tradition and the spirit of the Americas and celebrating where we come from and where imagination can take us.

