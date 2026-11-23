USU Symphony Orchestra presents Pictures at an Exhibition on Tuesday December 1st at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines Concert Hall on the USU campus in Logan.

Mussorgsky’s masterpiece through Ravel’s brilliant orchestration transforms paintings into sweeping musical landscapes – at times majestic, mysterious, playful, and triumphant. Framed by the brilliance of Mozart and the energy of Glinka, this concert invites you on a journey where sound becomes color and imagination takes center stage.

Program:

M. Glinka Overture to Russian & Ludmilla

W.A. Mozart Sinfonia Concertante for Violin, Viola & Orchestra, K.364

Mussorgsky/Ravel Pictures at an Exhibition