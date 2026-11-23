USU Symphony Orchestra "Pictures at an Exhibition"
USU Symphony Orchestra "Pictures at an Exhibition"
USU Symphony Orchestra presents Pictures at an Exhibition on Tuesday December 1st at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines Concert Hall on the USU campus in Logan.
Mussorgsky’s masterpiece through Ravel’s brilliant orchestration transforms paintings into sweeping musical landscapes – at times majestic, mysterious, playful, and triumphant. Framed by the brilliance of Mozart and the energy of Glinka, this concert invites you on a journey where sound becomes color and imagination takes center stage.
Program:
M. Glinka Overture to Russian & Ludmilla
W.A. Mozart Sinfonia Concertante for Violin, Viola & Orchestra, K.364
Mussorgsky/Ravel Pictures at an Exhibition
Daines Concert Hall
0-10
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Department of Music at Utah State University
(435) 797-3204
musicservices@usu.edu