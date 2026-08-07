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UPR is back on the air on 90.9 and 89.1 in Washington County and 91.5 in Logan.

Utah State Instrument Championships

Utah State Instrument Championships

Utah State Instrument Championships takes place August 15th. Registration begins at 9a.m. and the contest begins at 10:00.

Registration is twenty dollars, paid at the door.
There is a 50 contestant maximum. Categories include flat pick guitar, fingerstyle guitar, Bluegrass banjo, clawhammer banjo, mandolin, and upright bass. For pre-registration instructions, email your name, phone number, and desired category to:
Usicdirector26@gmail.com.

At the Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 South, 800 West Salt Lake City. Contest rules at HH type://UtahOldTimefiddlers.org

Sugar Space Arts Warehouse
$20
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Sugar Space Arts Warehouse
132 S 800 W
Salt Lake City, Utah 84104
(385) 202-5504
https://www.facebook.com/sugarspaceslc/