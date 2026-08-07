Utah State Instrument Championships takes place August 15th. Registration begins at 9a.m. and the contest begins at 10:00.

Registration is twenty dollars, paid at the door.

There is a 50 contestant maximum. Categories include flat pick guitar, fingerstyle guitar, Bluegrass banjo, clawhammer banjo, mandolin, and upright bass. For pre-registration instructions, email your name, phone number, and desired category to:

Usicdirector26@gmail.com.

At the Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 South, 800 West Salt Lake City. Contest rules at HH type://UtahOldTimefiddlers.org