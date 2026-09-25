VILLA ALBERTINE CINEMATHEQUE FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTS: SOULEYMANE'S STORY

USU World Languages and Culture presents a film screening in the Fine Arts Visual center room 150 on the USU campus in Logan on Friday, October 2nd at 6:00 p.m.

Souleymane's Story (2024) by Boris Lojkine

Racing through the streets of Paris making food deliveries on his bicycle, Guinean immigrant Souleymane (Abou Sangare) is struggling to stay afloat. In two days, he has to report for an asylum application interview, where he must plead his case to an immigration officer (Nina Meurisse) who will determine his future in France. As he rides, he repeats his story. But Souleymane is not ready. Drawing inspiration from Cristian Mungiu’s 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days and evoking the humanist films of the Dardennes brothers, Boris Lojkine’s urgent, propulsive third feature never leaves Souleymane’s side in a deeply affecting account of the daily trials and uncertain futures faced by migrants in France and around the world.

