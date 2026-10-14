Wassermann Piano Series presents Youl Sun - Bachauer Gold Medalist concert on Tuesday November 3rd at 7:30 p.m. and the Russell Wanlass Performance Hall on the USU campus in Logan.

Youl Sun came to international prominence with a remarkable triple victory at the 2024 Gina Bachauer International Artists Piano Competition, earning the Gold Medal, Audience Choice Prize, and Student Jury Prize. Known for his exceptional technique, musicality, and artistic maturity, he continues to build an international career with performances in Europe, Asia, and the United States. His recent accomplishments include First Prize at the 2024 Seoul International Music Competition, Second Prize and the Audience Prize at the 2023 Viseu International Piano Competition in Portugal, and top prizes at the Isang Yun International Music Competition, the Istanbul Orchestra'Sion International Piano Competition, and the Maria Canals International Music Competition. Earlier honors include First Prize and the Polonaise Prize at the Asia-Pacific International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition. A graduate of the Korea National University of Arts, where he was admitted as an artistic prodigy, Youl continued his studies in France at the Schola Cantorum de Paris and is currently enrolled at the École Normale de Musique de Paris, studying with Olivier Gardon.