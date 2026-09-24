Young Powersports x UAC Moto Movie Night

Experience of two Motorsports movies will be held back to back a Young Power sports on Thursday October 8th at 6:00 p.m.

Join the UAC and Young Powersports for a night of action-packed moto and snowmobile films to kick off the season! We'll be screening two films back to back, Chasing Dust and Freerider Filmz 2025, so grab your friends and come support the UAC while getting hyped for winter!

When: October 8th. Doors open at 6:30 PM, movie starts at 7:00 PM.

Where: Young Powersports HQ ( 613 W 500 N, Layton, Utah)

Ticket Price: $25

This year's Moto Movie Night pairs two feature films back to back.

Chasing Dust: Utah-shot exploration of motocross, with Harley stunt riding and UTV adventures that's as much about the human drive behind the throttle as the machines themselves.

Freerider Filmz 2025: the latest high-octane snowmobile film from the crew behind some of the sledding community's most talked-about footage.

Come for two very different rides through Utah's motorized backcountry, and stay to support the UAC.

