A new report says pesticides could do more harm than good

A new report sounded the alarm in states like Utah for the adverse health, wildlife and environmental impacts of toxic chemicals known as "PFAS."

Sometimes called "forever chemicals," they can be found in a variety of applications and industries, including pest control products. More than 6,000 PFAS compounds exist, according to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. Groups in the U.S. are asking the Environmental Protection Agency for tougher regulations on pesticides and other substances.

Nathan Donley, environmental health science director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said most pesticides are too easy to obtain and use.

"These are just regular products that you would buy in your local hardware store," Donley explained. "They're also products that you could use in agriculture, that many farmers use. These ingredients are in a lot of different products that many people can buy."

The report recommended more industry transparency for all pesticide ingredients, as well as stricter federal testing and monitoring of PFAS. Last year, the EPA awarded Utah almost $19 million to address contaminants that can make their way into drinking water. But a coalition of chemical trade groups has challenged the EPA's Safe Water Drinking Act, calling it an overreach.

Donley noted the exposure pathways for PFAS are very similar between people and wildlife, pointing out animals are drinking from water sources where the exposure is greatest. He argued agencies like the EPA are in place to ensure shortsighted actions by a few do not have long-term consequences for everyone.

"This really isn't the failing of individuals, it's the failing of our institutions," Donley contended. "We need to put pressure on representatives that have been elected to really put in place the protections that most of the public thinks should be in place."

Donley called PFAS a multigenerational threat, saying the true harm may only be felt in future generations. He added environmental groups have been fighting the use of persistent pollutants for a half-century but the nation is still dealing with many of them.