Northern Utah wildlife management area nearly doubles in size after land acquisition

The East Canyon Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Morgan County has nearly doubled in size after a recent land acquisition.

Mark Hadley, northern region outreach manager for Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, said the original WMA was 3,600 acres of land.

“But some property right next to the East Canyon Wildlife Management Area came up for sale, and it's 2,600 acres in size. So, it's a good chunk of land, and it's gorgeous,” Hadley said.

Hadley said the division was able to purchase the land from a private owner with financial support from Utah State Parks, the Utah Legislature, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

“I'll tell you, it would have made great land for like a cabin community, which is what happens a lot of times with this land. When it comes up for sale, a private developer will buy it and develop it," Hadley said. "Morgan County has more private property in it than any other county in the state, so to have a wildlife management area in the county is a really cool thing."

Jen Doherty, managing director of mission operations at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, said protecting this area enables wildlife to move through the landscape according to their needs.

“When we talk about conserving wildlife habitat, one of the biggest challenges is fragmentation of the land, and the disruption that causes for wildlife,” Doherty said.

Hadley said the expansion of the WMA provides winter range for elk, deer, and even moose, and protects their migration corridors.

“Our main focus is protection of wildlife and wildlife habitat and providing people an opportunity to hunt that wildlife, and also, you know, to enjoy that wildlife outside of the hunting season," Hadley said.

Protecting this land and making it accessible to the public is a legacy to be proud of, Doherty said.

“I'll compliment the state of Utah in working with the private owners and coming to an agreement that this is really the best route forward," she said.

The East Canyon WMA is open to non-motorized traffic now until January 1st, when it closes to public access until mid-April to protect wintering wildlife.