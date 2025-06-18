Contrary to popular belief, fireflies live in Utah. But their glow may not last

Under the glow of June’s Strawberry Moon, Hannah Wilkinson stood on a boardwalk winding through wetland plants, camera in hand, searching for glowing insects.

She wasn’t alone. Dozens of people gathered around her in the dark, watching as fireflies blinked short bursts of light at one another in Firefly Park.

Wilkinson had always dreamed of seeing fireflies, but didn’t think they existed in her home state. Her grandparents used to tell her stories about the bioluminescent nightlife often overlooked in the state’s dry climate, but she never believed them — until now, as she watched the insects flash before her eyes.

“They’re just magical,” she said, eyes glued to the search.

From late May to early July fireflies can be seen in Utah, contrary to popular belief. Their numbers typically peak around Father’s Day weekend, and Firefly Park in Cache Valley is one of the best, and few, places in the state to view them.

Since Firefly Park was established as a pollinator habitat in 2019, the presence of fireflies has been well documented. But increasing light pollution and nearby development have raised concerns about the insects’ future in the park and across the state.

‘They need darkness’

(Clarissa Casper) Informational signage about Nibley's firefly population at Firefly Park.

Amanda Barth, Utah’s rare insect coordinator, studies species like fireflies and their conservation needs. While she can’t say definitively — as the insects are incredibly difficult to study — Barth believes populations here are likely declining.

Fireflies require very specific habitats — moist areas with native vegetation near water sources. These habitats are increasingly threatened by development, and, importantly, artificial light pollution, Barth said.

“They need darkness,” she said. “They evolved in darkness. They like to be able to see each other.”

Artificial light from cars, houses and streetlights can confuse fireflies about the time of day, Barth said, making it harder for them to know when to flash and find mates. It also makes them more visible to predators.

Pesticide use also threatens fireflies, she added, as they coexist with mosquitoes and can be harmed by adulticides sprayed during mosquito season.

“We are in this rush to learn more about them before we start losing whole populations of them,” Barth said. “I think it’s even been a rush to learn where we might have populations of them in the first place.”

For her, she said, this urgency is heartbreaking.

“Losing them is a distressing example of this increased amount of light,” Barth said, “which counts as habitat loss.”

The fireflies in Nibley are among the most well-documented in the state. But they can be found throughout the Wasatch Front and other parts of Utah, Barth said — if you know where to look.

She encourages those who do spot them to contribute their sightings to the Natural History Museum of Utah’s Western Firefly Project, a citizen science project aimed at documenting and learning more about the state’s elusive firefly populations.

‘Every single one is important’

Clarissa Casper (Clarissa Casper) Beck Yeager, a wildlife ecologist and Nibley resident, has helped make Firefly Park a suitable habitat for fireflies.

Becky Yeager, a wildlife ecologist living in Nibley, has played a role in transforming Firefly Park into a thriving habitat not only for fireflies but also for birds, bats and pollinators like monarch butterflies and bumblebees.

Since first spotting the fireflies and establishing the nature park, Yeager has helped create a thriving habitat in the park that continues to welcome these enchanting insects — even as surrounding light grows brighter. She has planted native vegetation around the park’s edges to shield the area from excessive light.

Additionally, in 2020, the city of Nibley adopted a dark sky ordinance encouraging residents to be mindful of their outdoor lighting at night.

“Sometimes I’ll go around the neighborhood during Firefly season,” Yeager said, “and just knock on doors and hand them a reminder to keep your lights dim during this season.”

Those who wish to visit Firefly Park to see the fireflies should do so with care and respect for the insects’ fragile habitat, she added.

Visitors should avoid using flashlights and keep their cell phones off, as even small amounts of artificial light can confuse the fireflies and disrupt their mating behavior. Visitors should not catch the insects and should stay on the path.

“Every single one of them out here is important,” Yeager said. “to maintaining that population.”