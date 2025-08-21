State extension director has a warning message for Utah agriculture

If there’s anybody who understands the importance of agriculture, it’s Justen Smith. He’s worked in extension for decades, and it’s taken him all around the world.

In South Sudan, for example, Smith said that he was recruited to compile a report for the newly formed government describing "what they need to do as a country to produce high quality beef, cheap poultry, even swine."

His time abroad helping to develop the agricultural sectors of many different nations has given Smith a deep understanding of the need for continued investment in farm programs.

Smith is now worried that a lack of support for agriculture at home in Utah will threaten Utah's capacity for food production in the future.

“Well, I so I'm going to be very blunt, and I'm very opinionated, because this is what I do every day," said Smith. "I see very clearly the loss of agriculture in Utah and in the United States. So first of all, we need more protection for our agriculture land. In Utah, we have very little. We don't grow food anymore. We grow homes.”

Smith said that development of agricultural land is a threat to food security.

"The reality is, if our next generation wants to eat, we've got to do something now," Smith said. "We only produce, I believe, four to 5% of the fruits and vegetables we need in the state, and then maybe 60% of the beef or meat. Everything else comes from out of state, or, even worse, out of country.”

The National Association of Agricultural Agents (NACAA) recently honored Smith with the Service to American and World Agriculture Award.

Smith understands the centrality of agriculture to society better than anyone, and he has an alarming message if business should carry on as usual.

“I'll be honest," Smith said, "the future of AG is very bleak, because we continue to our population is just booming and everything's being developed every square inch. I don't know how we can continue.”