The US was absent from COP30. What does that mean for Utah?

The 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference wrapped up just last month. However, with the U.S. absent, its potential impacts for Utahns haven’t really been discussed. In a warming world, the future of Utah's tech industry may rely on international cooperation.

“So, energy is needed to fuel economic growth. If we cannot continue to grow our energy consumption exponentially as we have been, that means that we cannot continue to grow our economy exponentially as we have been planning to do, and so people don't know how to deal with that," said Patrick Belmont, a professor in the department of watershed sciences at Utah State University.

He, like many, kept close tabs on the United Nations climate conference which concluded last month. Although participating countries agreed to triple the money available for climate adaptation in a hotter world, they did not present a plan for decarbonization, the transitioning away from fossil fuels. Part of the problem, at least, is the ease and utility of such energy sources.

“You burn a gallon of gasoline. It's the same amount of energy as about 80 sticks of dynamite,” Belmont said.

However, it is not possible to depend on such resources forever.

“The world is going to decarbonize. There's no doubt about that,” Belmont said.

Although he sees alternatives to fossil fuels as necessary, he recognizes that the transition to them can be challenging. However, Belmont also acknowledges that this transition likely requires trust and treaties, and with the U.S. absent from the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, he's concerned how that may impact not only the U.S.’s energy transition as whole, but Utah’s in particular.

“Utah has a huge tech sector, and tech is going to be a big part of that renewable energy transition. So, by choosing not to participate, what we're really doing is saying, no, we don't want to play a role in the major negotiations about how energy is going to be transformed in the coming decades in the world," Belmont said. "To me that that's not a good place to be. You know, you're usually not benefited by negotiations that you just choose not to show up at."

Right now, it’s unclear if the U.S. will or won’t show up in the future. The 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference will take place next year in Turkey. Although many countries are expected to send delegations, as of today, the U.S. has yet to make an official statement.

