Too wild to return, too valuable to lose: desert tortoises up for adoption

“They're a brownish moving rock on the landscape,” said Alyssa Hoekstra, native herpetology coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, describing the endangered Mojave Desert tortoise — a long-lived, herbivorous reptile found in southern Utah. Known for their high-domed shells and sturdy legs, these tortoises are built for life in the desert.

Right now, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has 15 Mojave Desert tortoises available for adoption.

“Desert tortoises don't get huge,” Hoekstra said. “These guys stay around a foot, maybe a foot and a half long, and then probably weigh anywhere from 5 to 15 pounds as adults.”

In Utah, desert tortoises are only found naturally in Washington County. And while they’re well adapted to harsh desert conditions, Hoekstra said prolonged drought is still affecting populations.

“I would say we're either seeing declines or stable, depending on what management unit it is,” Hoekstra said.

Many of the tortoises available for adoption were originally taken from the wild — either illegally, or before protections under the Endangered Species Act were in place. Because of disease risks, they can’t be returned to their natural habitat.

“There had to be a solution figured out for what happens to these tortoises that have already been in captivity,” Hoekstra said, “Some of them were in captivity for a long time, some of them have the upper respiratory tract disease.”

Adoption offers a solution — but Hoekstra said it’s a serious, long-term commitment. Desert tortoises can live 60 to 70 years.

“I think people think of reptiles as lacking personality, and it couldn’t be farther from the truth.” Hoekstra explained.

For those interested in adopting, requirements and certification details are available on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website.