The North Rim of the Grand Canyon has reopened after last year's massive wildfire

After last year's devastating wildfire, the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is back open.

The Dragon Bravo Fire burned across about 145,000 acres and destroyed nearly half of all structures on the North Rim. While some trails, viewpoints, and business are now open, visitors may need to manage their expectations.

Melinda Rush Marshall, manager of the Jacob Lake Inn, said it is hard to miss the signs of last year's burning.

"There is going to be fire damage," she said, "and I think for some people that's hard to see. But what they're going to experience is seeing all of the range of fire. You'll have low intensity burn, medium intensity, and high intensity."

All paved roadways within the park have reopened. The entire north Kaibab Trail has reopened to foot traffic as well.

The National Parks Service said hikers should expect temporary trail closures or delays while crews continue to repair the trail. Post-fire hazards and weather events could also result in additional closures.

Cottonwood campground has reopened, and the North Rim Campground is expected to reopen for tent and RV camping once conditions allow.

The National Parks Service is posting updates about North Rim reopening on its website.

Rush Marshall, the hotel manager, said she was surprised to see many foreign visitors.

"We weren't sure what we were going to experience that way," she said, "But we've really had quite a lot of people doing tour groups and families that are traveling. So it's been great to see an international crowd but also recognizing that we've had people from all over the country."

Rush Marshall said June and July are especially busy times on the North Rim because temperatures there are often about 20 degrees cooler than the Phoenix area.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

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