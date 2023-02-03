© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

New 'Talk to Tweens' program helps teachers and parents support middle schoolers

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published February 3, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST
A view of Primary Children's Hospital.
Intermountain Healthcare

A specially designed “Talk to Tweens” emotional wellness program from Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is now available to support parents and teachers.

This free program is a part of Intermountain Primary Children’s “Hold on To Dear Life” child safety initiative.

It provides a variety of tips and tools to nurture middle school-aged children as they grow into adolescents.

These tools include the Feelings Wheel and tips on how to use it, conversation starters, the Hacking Emotional Health workbook and videos.

These free downloadable sources that are a part of this program are available at talktotweens.org.

Tags
Health UPRChild Well-beingIntermountain HealthcareSchoolMiddle SchoolPrimary Children's Hospital
Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
See stories by Caitlin Keith
Related Content