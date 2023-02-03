New 'Talk to Tweens' program helps teachers and parents support middle schoolers

A specially designed “Talk to Tweens” emotional wellness program from Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is now available to support parents and teachers.

This free program is a part of Intermountain Primary Children’s “Hold on To Dear Life” child safety initiative.

It provides a variety of tips and tools to nurture middle school-aged children as they grow into adolescents.

These tools include the Feelings Wheel and tips on how to use it, conversation starters, the Hacking Emotional Health workbook and videos.

These free downloadable sources that are a part of this program are available at talktotweens.org.