'Lessons From My Teachers' with Sarah Ruhl on Access Utah

On this episode, we talk with critically acclaimed author, MacArthur genius, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, and Tony Award–nominated playwright and author, Sarah Ruhl , about her new book.

"Lessons From My Teachers" is an essay collection based on her popular class at Yale. It is a meditation on the life-altering bonds between teacher and student and the wisdom imparted both inside and outside the classroom.

Sarah Ruhl is a playwright, essayist, and poet. Her fifteen plays include "In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play)," "The Clean House," and "Eurydice." Her book "100 Essays I Don’t Have Time to Write" was a New York Times Notable Book. Her other books include "Letters from Max," with Max Ritvo, and "44 Poems for You." "The Dreams I’ll Dream Tonight" is her debut picture book. She teaches at the Yale School of Drama, and she lives in Brooklyn with her husband, Tony Charuvastra, who is a child psychiatrist, and their three children.

