Great Salt Lake declines may pose a multitude of problems for Utahns

The Great Salt Lake has dropped low enough that forced conservation measures will be enacted.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Great Salt Lake Commissioner Brian Steed — tasked by Utah political leaders with coming up with a plan to save the lake — told reporters that the lake has hit 4,192 feet on the south arm, "the last metric we measure to say now the lake’s really in trouble."

"That is not great news," Steed said.

The shrinking Great Salt Lake presents a public health and ecological crisis for northern Utah.

The lake helps generate snowpack, which provides drinking water. It is a refuge for millions of migratory birds. Billions of dollars of Utah's economy are also tied to the lake through mineral extraction and even the ski industry.

The lake's declines, as a result of water diversions and impacts from drought and a changing climate, lead to exposed lake bed and potentially toxic dust storms (arsenic and other minerals are naturally occurring in the lake).

