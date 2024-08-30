Bear River Health confirms first human case of West Nile Virus in Box Elder County

The Bear River Health Department has confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus for 2024 within the Bear River Health District. The patient is from Box Elder County. To protect their privacy, no further personal details will be released.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected by feeding on birds that carry the virus. The virus can cause illness ranging from mild, flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, and body aches, to severe neurological complications in rare cases.

In the past month, mosquito abatement teams in Box Elder and Cache Counties have reported multiple West Nile Virus-positive mosquito traps. Additional positive traps are expected in the coming days and weeks. The health department warns that since mosquitoes can travel several miles, everyone in the region should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and reduce the risk of WNV exposure.