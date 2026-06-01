Kerry Bringhurst

Kerry BringhurstFormer Co-Station Manager and Morning Edition Host
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
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Utah’s top-ranking lawmaker says he has sent a letter to Kevin O’Leary demanding changes to his plan to build the Stratos data center in Box Elder County.
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Logan residents mourn as crews chop down 17 ash trees on Canyon Road to prepare for a waterline project.
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Congress and the Trump Administration have stripped away critical funding that stations like Utah Public Radio rely on. We are determined to keep broadcasting, but we need your support.
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Congress is voting this week on whether to take back already-approved funds for public media.
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In other news, bills to criminalize fentanyl trafficking, create tiered water billing, and prevent public unions from collective bargaining have all moved forward in the Legislature.
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In other news, Logan City is beginning the process of updating its 20-year general plan with a kick-off workshop Wednesday.
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In other news, The Salt Lake Police Department is warning residents of an uptick in car thefts, and more.
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In other news, Utah Avalanche Center is offering avalanche safety tips and trainings for Utah Avalanche Awareness Week, and more.
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In other news, over 100,000 turkeys were killed after testing positive for avian flu. And, pilots are picketing at the Provo Airport for better wages and scheduling.
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In other news, former USU football coach Blake Anderson is suing the university, alleging he was wrongfully terminated and his reputation has been harmed.