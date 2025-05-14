Utah leads the nation in quickest treatment time for stroke patients

The American Heart Association’s “Get With the Guidelines Database” has recently shown Utah to lead the nation in the fastest stroke treatments, with 94.5% of Intermountain Health stroke center patients receiving treatment within 45 minutes of their arrival.

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is hindered in some way.

Dr. Paul Johnson is a stroke neurologist and director of the Conference of Stroke Center.

“It's the fifth leading cause of death in the US. And strokes are mostly caused by a blockage of an artery due to a blood clot," said Johnson. "Some strokes are due to a ruptured blood vessel that bleeds in the brain, but the most common stroke type is due to blockage of a blood vessel."

Strokes can lead to permanent injury and Johnson recommends coming in to the doctors for an evaluation, if any symptoms arise, as there is a short window of time doctors have to prevent permanent injury.

Johnson recommends using the acronym BE FAST to remember what to look out for.

Balance problems

Eye problems

Facial droop

Arm weakness

Speech problems

Time

“So balance problems — sudden, severe balance problems, eye problems, so vision loss in one side or the other, facial droop, arm weakness, speech problems where you can't speak, and then T is time, so time to call 911 and time to come in to seek treatment," he said.

While the majority of strokes occur in older age groups, they can happen to anyone. Johnson also emphasized that 80% of strokes are preventable.

“Most stroke risk factors are things that can be treated like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, avoiding cigarette smoking or air pollution," explained Johnson. "If you address those things, then you can really reduce your risk of a stroke."