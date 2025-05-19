US beef consumption slows while China’s steadily grows

The U-S and China combined eat a little less than half of all beef produced globally, but consumption there is trending in opposite directions.

Americans eat about 90 pounds of beef annually per capita — down from 117 pounds in 1974. Across the globe, China’s consumption is rising significantly — from less than a half pound in 1972 to 17 pounds per capita in 2022.

Coupled with China’s rising population, that trend could mean a big increase in global demand.

Beef production is the leading cause of deforestation globally, and Brent Kim with Johns Hopkins University’s Center for a Livable Future said that raises a difficult question.

“Estimates suggest that we need to increase agricultural yields by 60% to 70% to feed the growing population," said Kim. "So how can we feed more people with the land that we've got without cutting down more trees?"

Kim said slowing beef production is an effective and fast way to curb harmful greenhouse gas emissions. But he added the solution isn’t one-size-fits-all.

While some countries can decrease meat consumption, some low- and middle-income countries may need access to more animal products to meet nutritional needs.

In terms of production, the U-S produces more beef than any other country at 12.3 million tons, trailed closely by Brazil.

Kim said animals occupy three-quarters of the world's farmland but aren’t efficient sources of macronutrients.

"They only contribute 18% of the calories and 25% of the protein," said Kim. "So relative to the amount of macronutrients that we're getting from them, they occupy a disproportionate share of land and other resources."

He added that most ag lands used for livestock are for grazing, while about 10% is used for growing animal feed. Less than one-quarter of all global ag land is used to grow plants for direct human consumption.