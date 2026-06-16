Indigenous women face disproportionately high pregnancy-related deaths

Pregnancy-related deaths among Indigenous women are higher than any other ethnic group, according to federal data. Federal funding is supporting several studies and an outreach campaign to help address the issue.

Carolyn Roman, a research manager with the University of New Mexico, participated in Climate and Cradles, a National Indian Health Board study.

"45% of women with the highest exposures to multiple metals, have approximately 3-fold times greater risk of pre-term births," Roman said during an online conference discussing the results of the study. "And pre-natal exposure to metals has also been shown in other studies to be associated with miscarriage."

Data shows the vast majority of maternal deaths occur after giving birth.

Other studies like the Navajo Birth Study showed another factor — the long term, adverse effects of exposure to chemicals like arsenic and uranium.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's "Hear Her Campaign" is expanding its outreach with video messages supporting healthy pregnancies. That includes public service announcements specifically for Indigenous women, who face disproportionately higher pregnancy-related health challenges.

The campaign advises women to watch for potentially life-threatening warning signs, like persistent headaches, excessive swelling, and trouble breathing.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between KUNR, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona, and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

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