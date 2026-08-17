Utah still recommends MMR vaccine for K-12 students despite federal shifts

As Utah's measles outbreak continues into the school year, family physicians say recent changes to federal vaccine recommendations are leaving more parents with questions.

Kids across the state are going back to school this month, and many families are checking off last-minute to-do lists. Family physician Dr. Jordan Roberts said there’s one list item that shouldn’t be overlooked: making sure kids are up to date on vaccines.

“Honestly, as a primary care doctor, I do believe that giving people vaccines is one of the most important things I can do for them,” he said.

Roberts is a vaccine science fellow with the American Academy of Family Physicians. As Utah continues to see one of the country’s worst measles outbreaks, Roberts said now is a crucial time to make sure kids are vaccinated.

“As stewards of the public health," he said, "we are concerned that when our children go back to school this week or next, that — with a large percentage of them being unimmunized — if there is another exposure, we're going to see those numbers go up pretty substantially.”

Utah's kindergarten vaccination rates have declined over the past decade, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. Only 88.6% of kindergartners were up to date on their measles vaccinations during the 2025–26 school year — well below the roughly 95% coverage public health experts say is needed to prevent measles outbreaks.

Roberts also said recent changes to federal vaccine recommendations have left some parents unsure which guidance to follow. One recommendation would replace the combined measles, mumps, and rubella — or MMR — vaccine with separate shots given over multiple appointments.

“You're not the only one who feels confused," Roberts said. "A lot of parents do. I feel like there's just so much out there in terms of who to listen to and what's true. But here's the bottom line: The science has not changed.”

In Utah, the MMR vaccine remains a requirement for K-12 students, and the the Department of Health and Human Services continues to recommend the combined vaccine.

For parents trying to navigate competing information, Roberts said the best place to start is with their own physician.

“When I am talking to a parent who is confused," he said, "one thing that I always try to tell them is, ‘Listen, I care about you. I know you. I know your child. I wouldn't recommend something to you that I wouldn't do for myself or for my own baby. And I'm telling you, this vaccine will work, and it is safe.’”

And Roberts added that if you've fallen behind on routine vaccinations, it's never too late to catch up.

