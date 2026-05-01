SNAP work requirements didn't actually boost employment, new research finds

New research is raising concerns about whether stricter work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, are doing what policymakers say they are intended to do.

A report from the Brookings Institution found that tougher SNAP work requirements do not lead to better employment outcomes — instead, the policy appears to push more people off food assistance.

Lauren Bauer, a fellow in economic studies at Brookings, said the findings challenge the idea that the requirements help move people into the workforce.

"What we actually find is that work requirements only lead to reduced participation in the program," Bauer said. "They do not lead to any better employment outcomes."

Nationwide, SNAP participation dropped by about 3 million people between July 2025 and January 2026, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The declines were felt across the Mountain West. In Utah, SNAP participation during that time fell almost 10%, and Idaho nearly 8%. Nevada saw a drop of more than 14%. In Arizona, participation fell by nearly 34%. New Mexico saw a decrease of about 6%, while Wyoming dropped by more than 11%.

Under a new policy taking effect this year, anyone enrolled in a federally recognized tribe is exempt from SNAP work requirements. But Bauer said more research is needed to fully understand the impacts on Native communities. Thousands of Indigenous families in the Mountain West rely on SNAP to help cover the cost of food.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

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