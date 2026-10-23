Flash floods bring rescues and evacuations across the Four Corners region

Doused by ongoing storms, the Four Corners region has been beset by severe flooding, triggering evacuations, some rooftop rescues, and interventions from public officials.

Communities along rivers in the region where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah share a border were continuing evacuations and bracing for flooding on Friday. The National Weather Service placed large swaths of the region on flood warnings or flood watches. Additionally, much of western New Mexico was under warning for severe thunderstorms.

National Weather Service Much of the Four Corners region — southeastern Utah, southwestern Colorado, northwestern New Mexico, and northeastern Arizona — was under a flood watch, flood warning, or severe thunderstorm advisories on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

At the epicenter of concern on Friday sits Farmington, New Mexico, situated along the San Juan and Animas rivers, about 20 miles south of Colorado and 50 miles east of Arizona. There, officials have ordered the evacuation of 600 people and fear hundreds of homes could be damaged.

The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management also issued evacuations for other areas, including Rancho de Animas, Pryor Lane and Railroad.

"This is a once-in-a-generation time — this is singular and this is real," Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a press conference on Friday. "So far, we have not had any deaths but this is not anything that should be played with."

About 100 miles west in Dennehotso, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation, the Navajo Department of Emergency Management on Friday, working with other tribal services and Arizona Department of Public Safety air rescue rangers and the Kayenta Fire Department, reported the rescue of seven families — a total of 30 people — from their flooded homes.

An all-terrain specialized rescue vehicle was used in that response.

"A special thank you to all the agencies for supporting this rescue mission," the agency wrote on Facebook. "Everyone pulled together to help where they could and it made a difference when the Dennehotso community needed it most."

Emergency officials said more evacuations — and rescues — could be possible. They issued a map that's being updated for the region in real time.

In southern Colorado, swollen rivers prompted evacuations and road closures Thursday night into Friday morning, with concern that water will continue rising in some areas.

Flooding was a problem in the Pagosa Springs area, triggering an emergency disaster declaration. The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuations for low-lying areas along the San Juan, Rio Blanco, Navajo and Piedra rivers.

"Please shelter in place, water levels are beginning to recede but many roads are impassable and unsafe for travel," the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office posted on social media on Friday.

The National Weather Service reported major flooding along the South Fork Rio Grande near the town of South Fork, Colorado. The threat of flooding will remain until early Sunday morning amid forecasted heavy rain for the next two days.

South Fork Fire Rescue Flooding is seen in South Fork, Colorado, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. Town and county officials urged people to stay clear of the area.

Flooding was an ongoing concern in Rio Grande County. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday declared a disaster emergency for flooding in 11 counties.

In Utah, the City of Hurricane also issued a state of emergency declaration after floodwaters hit dozens of homes. The Weather Channel reported that people rushed to lead horses to safety amid the flooding that sent water and mud pouring into homes and an RV park.

Arizona was battered by storms earlier this week when trees fell onto homes and utility poles were knocked down. On Wednesday night, northern and central parts of the state were hit by golf ball-sized hail, leaving a trail of damaged roofs, shattered windows and dented cars.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

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