This year's ski season kicks off in the Lake Tahoe region with Mt. Rose

The ski season is officially underway in the Lake Tahoe region of eastern California and western Nevada. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe opens Friday, Nov. 6, and several other resorts are preparing to welcome skiers and snowboarders in the coming weeks.

Recent snowfall, combined with weeks of snowmaking, has helped crews at Mt. Rose prepare for opening day.

"Over the weekend we got 8 to 10 inches of new snow, and that's on top of extensive snowmaking that we've been doing since the middle of October," said Mike Pierce, spokesperson for Mt. Rose.

Northstar California and Heavenly Mountain Resort are targeting Nov. 20 for their openings, while Palisades Tahoe is scheduled to follow on Nov. 25.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a strong El Niño this winter, which could bring above-average precipitation across much of California.

However, warmer-than-normal temperatures could push snow levels higher, making winter conditions less predictable for ski resorts across the region.

Projected opening dates of resorts in the Lake Tahoe region (2026–2027 season):

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