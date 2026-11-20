This story is part of our series, “A Better Birth,” which explores ways to improve access to maternal healthcare in Wyoming and the Mountain West amid a shortage of providers and places to give birth. Think you have a story that would work well in the series? Send reporter Hanna Merzbach a tip at hanna.merzbach@uwyo.edu.

The smell of sulfur from a nearby steaming hot spring lingers in the air before opening the door to a clinic in Thermopolis. Population: under 3,000. Enter the building into a waiting room in early November, and a Christmas tree is already decorated.

“Hot Springs Health, this is Aerial,” front desk employee Aerial Colson said, picking up the phone. “How can I help you?”

Hot Springs Health is home to the University of Wyoming’s rural training track for family doctors. It opened a few years ago and is an offshoot of the more urban 50-year-old residency program in Casper. The Thermopolis residency has now graduated doctors like Megan Winger, who was raised in Cheyenne.

Hanna Merzbach / Wyoming Public Media A pond steams at Hot Springs State Park in Thermopolis, Wyoming, on Nov. 3, 2026.

“There's not a lot of places that family medicine doctors are able to practice to quite this scope,” said Winger, who was eating some leftover pigs in a blanket, with an apple on the side, and popping an energy drink during a lunch break on a busy day.

In just one day, Winger can work an emergency room shift, visit nursing home patients and deliver a baby. Family doctors here now deliver close to 200 babies a year, a number that has gone up since the hospital in Riverton an hour away stopped delivering due to costs. There’s also a dearth of obstetricians, or OBs, doctors dedicated to caring for pregnant people and delivering babies

Wyoming follows the national trend, where about half of rural counties lack an OB. In the Cowboy State, at least 18,500 women live in counties without an OB, as of 2022 . It’s a crisis all across the rural West, leaving patients driving farther distances to find care and putting both mom and baby at greater risk.

“The more we can keep local, the better,” Winger said.

OBs don’t have enough patients in rural areas to sustain a business. Family doctors often have an easier time making it work, since they’re not specialists. If more of them had increased OB training and gained C-section skills, for example, they could better help fill the void and keep care closer to home.

The first step is training them in rural areas. It can be tricky to recruit a family doctor who’s willing to live in a one stoplight town, but studies show if providers train rural, they’re more likely to practice rural.

“You get used to not having a lot of resources,” Winger said. “You get used to having to transfer critical patients and stabilize them without anyone else around.”

Before launching the residency, the Thermopolis clinic was having trouble recruiting. Doctors like Travis Bomengen were getting burned out.

“It's hard to have a quality of life for your own and raise a family without, you know, just being tired,” said Bomengen, who’s practiced in Thermopolis for 26 years.

But then Bomengen helped get the rural residency going. Now, the community is flush with family doctors. It’s also one of the state’s rural training grounds for medical students .

Hanna Merzbach / Wyoming Public Media Family doctor Travis Bomengen sits at his desk at Hot Springs Health in Thermopolis, Wyoming, in between a busy day of appointments on Nov. 3, 2026. The doctor describes himself as a hunter and family man.

Bomengen hopes what’s happening here will take root in other communities across the West, starting with the Wyoming mountain town of Buffalo, where the population is under 5,000. It’s getting Rural Health Transformation Program dollars and other federal funding to help start a similar program in the next few years.

“I think we would be able to, within five, 10 years, hopefully fill the majority of the communities that are smaller,” Bomengen said, before racing to another appointment.

But there are still barriers for family doctors trying to deliver babies, including in Idaho.

“The system is working against us now,” said family doctor Ted Epperly, president and CEO of Idaho’s Full Circle Health, which runs four — and maybe soon five — residency programs that teach rural skills.

Epperly said hospitals have liability concerns and sometimes don’t let family doctors do C-sections. According to a 2021 study surveying rural hospitals, 46% of them had family doctors performing C-sections, the delivery method for about a third of births nationwide.

It's not just hospital policy keeping family doctors from performing the common surgery: Doctors themselves stop offering them because they don’t get enough practice in many rural areas.

“ If you only have … three or four C-sections a year … all of a sudden you've got eroding confidence in the physician, too,” Epperly said.

The solution? He said: More training, like virtual workshops or simulations.

Hanna Merzbach / Wyoming Public Media A medical manikin called “Victoria” allows providers to practice delivering babies, including through C-sections, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock on April 29, 2026. It’s one way providers can keep their skills fresh when they have low patient volumes.

Residents could also tack on another year of learning with an OB fellowship. Wyoming’s trying to get one of these off the ground, likely in Casper, where family doctors are already helping fill OB gaps.

Idaho’s trying to start more fellowships, expanding to Pocatello in eastern Idaho and Nampa near Boise. It’s also in the early stages of setting up an OB-GYN residency program, which both Idaho and Wyoming lack.

Epperly said part of the motivation is so graduates can help fill the places of the many OB-GYNs who left the state after Idaho implemented a strict abortion ban, which voters upheld in November.

“We've got to get out of our silos of thinking that it's only an OB-GYN or it's only a family medicine doctor or it's only a nurse midwife. We’ve gotta work as a team,” Epperly said.

Midwives could take on low-risk patients since they can’t perform surgeries, family doctors could take on medium-risk and OBs could take on high.

Family doctors can also consult with OBs or maternal-fetal medicine doctors when they have more complicated cases and are trying to figure out if they need to transfer patients to larger hospitals. That’s already happening in rural areas like Thermopolis, Wyoming, where it’s tough to recruit specialists.

1 of 2 — REED HAGA.JPG Reed Haga, a second-year family medicine resident in Thermopolis, Wyoming, sits in an exam room at Hot Springs Health on Nov. 3, 2026. Haga, who’s from a small town in Ohio, says he’s always wanted to be a rural doctor and these positions are getting harder to find on the East Coast as cities grow. “This is, in my opinion, the best training place in the country to be a true full-spectrum rural family med doc.” Hanna Merzbach / Wyoming Public Media 2 of 2 — PHILLIP GARD.JPG Family doctor Philip Gard, who graduated from the Thermopolis rural residency program two years ago, sits on an exam table in the Hot Springs Health clinic on Nov. 2, 2026. He’s from Riverton, Wyoming, where he now also offers care. “ When I went into medicine, my goal was always to return to the community and bring that care back to Riverton.” Hanna Merzbach / Wyoming Public Media

“We always joke that up until recently, there wasn't a place to buy underwear in Thermopolis,” said Winger, her tan Dansco clogs click-clacking down a hallway on her way to an exam room.

Amenities like a place to buy underwear is a worthy sacrifice, she said, since she gets to take care of her neighbors, including delivering their babies.

“That is really the one thing that is most rewarding, being able to give back to the community that I love.”

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.