With millions visiting Utah's national parks each year, snagging a coveted hiking permit or campground reservation has become a pressure cooker.

"It's like getting Taylor Swift tickets," said Jonathan Hughes, an economics professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

"You logged on, you hit refresh right away, and you still didn't get one," he said, describing a common experience for users when reservations are released at Recreation.gov. "That's because there were thousands of other people doing exactly the same thing."

So, Hughes set out to quantify how the National Park Service's increasingly competitive online reservation system influences who is able to enjoy America's crown jewels. The results indicate it tends to favor higher-income users.

Data Hughes pulled from Arches National Park in southeast Utah showed more than 5,000 timed-entry reservations routinely got snapped up the day they were released in 2022-2024. Arches' timed entry pilot ended in early 2026, and a Moab area shuttle system launched in its place. Still, a similar competitive dynamic remains with reservations for park campsites and permits to hike Arches' Fiery Furnace and Zion's Angels Landing.

It highlights the tricky balancing act park managers face, Hughes said. Preventing overcrowding benefits visitors, landscapes, and ecosystems, but his study suggests the current system creates barriers that keep some lower-income guests on the outside.

"There's a lot of good reasons why you want to limit use," Hughes said. "But of course there's costs associated with limiting use, too."

His recently published research found that visitors who nabbed park entry or permit reservations six months in advance lived in neighborhoods with nearly 5% higher incomes than an average visitor.

David Condos / KUER Visitors crowd a trail at Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park, Aug. 31, 2025.

Part of the problem may be technological, Hughes said, if lower-income visitors lack high-speed internet or use the reservation website on a smartphone rather than a computer.

Another factor is that reservation drops have increasingly turned into buying frenzies. Nationwide, Hughes found it was common that between 60% and 90% of reservations were booked within the first five minutes.

Hughes' research didn't surprise Olivia Juarez, public land program director with the advocacy group GreenLatinos in Salt Lake City.

"When it comes to who does and doesn't have access to the outdoors, there are just so many more barriers in front of lower-income people," Juarez said. "So, it is sort of validating to see the study that says, 'Yeah, actually, even with advanced reservation system — whether it's one day ahead or three months ahead — there is a disparity.'"

It's not just about being tech-savvy, Juarez said, but also about having the time. Higher-income people are more likely to have the flexibility to be at their computer the minute reservations open.

The new study builds upon Hughes' previous research on river permits in the West. It indicated that people who succeed in buying sought-after reservations tend to live in higher-income areas compared to those who got permits through randomized lotteries.

Research from the University of Montana in 2022 found similar dynamics with national park campgrounds. The study suggested that people who book campsites that require reservations were more likely to be white and have higher incomes compared to campers at first-come-first-served sites.

The Montana study highlighted the role buying in advance played, Hughes said, and the river permit study identified the impact of reserving online. His latest study aimed to see how those factors overlap.

"So, I could really do a horse race between those two different potential mechanisms for the exclusionary effects," Hughes said. "And it turns out they both matter."

A lack of familiarity with the parks and their reservation systems could be another element, Juarez said.

A 2023 Arches study showed that just 5% of the park's visitors identified as Hispanic or Latino. That's significantly below Utah's population, which is nearly 18% Hispanic or Latino, and Juarez said that can lead to a self-perpetuating cycle.

"A lot of what we know and where we go comes from the stories that we get from the people who we trust," Juarez said. "It's worth acknowledging that there's just going to be less information shared from trusted sources in-person in Latino communities because there are less Latino visitors to Arches."

Recent actions from President Donald Trump's administration have exacerbated the situation, Juarez said.

David Condos / KUER Hikers wind through switchbacks at Zion National Park, Jan. 18, 2026.

The Recreation.gov website debuted a Spanish-language translation feature in early 2024. The Trump administration removed it in 2026.

This year, the president also increased the price of an annual park pass for non-U.S. residents and added a $100 per-person fee for some popular parks, including Zion and Bryce Canyon.

These policies affect more than foreign tourists, Juarez said, including international students, visiting workers, and anyone else who doesn't have a U.S. ID, passport, or green card. It means a family of Mexican-Americans who have grandparents visiting from out of the country would now need to pay $235 to get into Bryce Canyon, rather than the usual $35 entrance charge, because of the extra $100 fee for each grandparent.

"You don't have to really read in between the lines of the policies that Interior Secretary Doug Burgum is implementing to recognize that his plan for our national park system is to make it more exclusive and inaccessible to everyday people," Juarez said.

Juarez would like to see the park service do more to put passes in all Americans' hands, such as giving senior citizens free admission, expanding outreach for the fourth-grader pass, and offering free annual passes to newly naturalized citizens as a welcome gift.

Hughes has explored potential solutions for improving park access, too.

One could be a lottery system. If permits and reservations are handed out in a completely randomized way, he said that's less likely to favor high-income visitors even if the lottery is conducted months in advance. The downside is that it would run the risk of frustrating the visitors who care most about being able to do a specific activity.

"If you really want to do Angels Landing and you really want to do it on the Fourth of July because that's when you're going through," Hughes said, "you have exactly the same odds of getting that permit as someone who says, 'Oh yeah, I'll do it again this year, whatever.'"

Offering more opportunities for people to buy reservations at different times could be another option. Rather than releasing all slots six months in advance or one day in advance, parks could trickle them out over a few months.

"There's no one silver bullet," Hughes said. "But I think this paper shows that features of how you design the system itself might allow you to ease some of these concerns."

Even small changes could make a big difference, he said, because allowing everyone to enjoy public lands is a foundational element of the park service's mission.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

Copyright 2026 KUER 90.1