Colleen MeidtScience News Reporter
Colleen Meidt is a Science Reporter at UPR as well as a master's student at Utah State University. She studies native bees in the Mojave Desert and is particularly interested studying the conservation status of the Mohave Poppy Bee. In her free time, Colleen enjoys photography and rock climbing in the canyons.
With wages so low for disability workers, long-term care centers are unable to provide the care disabled people need. Last week, at the State Capitol, a multi-agency press conference took place to raise awareness of the disability workforce crisis.
State lawmakers and advocates for people with disabilities are joining forces for a day to address the growing need for more resources.
Amid the COVID surge, Summit and Salt Lake County passed new mask mandates, but Monday Governor Cox exempted state-run facilities from requiring them. Read how healthcare workers are reacting to this exemption.
In response to the expected spike in COVID cases over the weekend and last week’s record number of new cases, Intermountain healthcare physicians provided an update Monday on the current COVID surge.
Utah public health officials addressed the spiking Omicron surge and record number of COVID cases in Utah Thursday.
Many students and scientists at USU will be waking up before sunrise on Christmas Day to watch the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, an engineering marvel 25 years in the making.
The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Utah, but little is known about how this variant is different from the others.
Omicron cases are showing up across the country. With the holiday season approaching, concern is rising on the spread and severity of this new COVID-19 variant.
The Utah Department of Transportation has granted the city of Logan $52 million dollars to improve the city’s congested Main Street. Rush hour is known…