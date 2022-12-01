© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Colleen Meidt

Science News Reporter

Colleen Meidt is a Science Reporter at UPR as well as a master's student at Utah State University. She studies native bees in the Mojave Desert and is particularly interested studying the conservation status of the Mohave Poppy Bee. In her free time, Colleen enjoys photography and rock climbing in the canyons. 
 
 

