The Secret Beyond the Seed: UPR Reporting from Panama
Join us on an audio tour of one of the most heavily-researched islands in the world, where howler monkeys scream, crocodiles roam, bugs bite a-plenty, and scientists draped in protective outdoor gear explore every inch and creature on the island. This is your behind-the-scenes pass to the world of scientific discovery.

A remote Panama island is home to incredible biodiversity and innovative research

Utah Public Radio | By Colleen Meidt,
Sheri Quinn
Published November 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM MST
A body of water up to a set of buildings on Barro Colorado Island.
Barro Colorado Island
Barro Colorado Island
Colleen Meidt / UPR
Standing on hill and looking at Lake Gatun
2 of 3  — DSCF3808.JPG
Standing above the research labs on Barro Colorado Island and looking at Lake Gatun during the sunrise.
Colleen Meidt / UPR
Science reporter Colleen Meidt walking into a trail in the tropical forest of BCI
3 of 3  — recording on BCI
Science reporter Colleen Meidt walking into a trail in the tropical forest of BCI
Colleen Meidt / UPR

Researchers at Utah State University are part of a multi-institutional project aiming to unravel the ecological enigmas surrounding plants, their fruits and the chemical mechanisms that facilitate seed dispersal. This collective effort is driven to comprehend the astounding diversity of chemicals plants produce.

Journeying to a remote island in Panama, UPR’s Colleen Meidt and News Director Sheri Quinn documented the quest of these scientists as they seek to investigate the secrets beyond the seeds.

Schneider and Quinn smiling after a successful trip into the field.
Colleen Meidt
/
UPR
Schneider and Quinn smiling after a successful trip into the field.

Noelle Beckman is an associate professor in Biology and the Ecology Center at USU who studies plant ecology and seed dispersal. She uses chemistry and math as tools to understand how plants interact with predators and herbivores and compete for resources.

“One huge question in evolutionary ecology is why there's such a huge diversity of chemical compounds in plants. Our project is investigating that question. We propose that fruits might be the key," Beckman said.

A building on Barro Colorado Island surrounded by tall trees with vibrant green leaves.
1 of 4  — DSCF3956.JPG
Colleen Meidt / UPR
A close-up of Sheri Quinn looking at a flower growing on a metal fence.
2 of 4  — DSCF4164.JPG
Colleen Meidt / UPR
Sheri Quinn and Jerry Schneider approach a metal lab.
3 of 4  — DSCF4144.JPG
Colleen Meidt / UPR
Colleen Meidt holds a microphone and stands next to leafy plants growing off a metal fence. Her mouth is open wide like she's about to exclaim something.
4 of 4  — IMG_2025.jpg
Sheri Quinn / UPR

Beckman is the lead principal investigator of a multi-institutional project supported by the National Science Foundation. This project is focused on seedscape ecology and aims to uncover the mysteries of why there is such a rich diversity of plant chemicals that have evolved.

Research for the project takes place at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute’s Barro Colorado Island in Panama, a premiere study site for tropical biologists.

Joseph Wright is a senior scientist at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama and co-principal investigator of the project. He commutes to the island from his home in the small town of Gamboa, a 40 minute boat ride.

A path through the jungle on Barro Colorado Island is lined with brown steps.
1 of 4  — DSCF3899.JPG
UPR
Two people walk down a staircase through the jungles on Barro Colorado Island.
2 of 4  — DSCF3903.JPG
Colleen Meidt / UPR
A plant has a mesh teal bag on part of it.
3 of 4  — DSCF3970.JPG
UPR
A person looks up at something growing among the trees in a Panama jungle. They are looking toward a plant that is attached to a mesh teal bag.
4 of 4  — DSCF3988.JPG
UPR

“This is the best-studied tropical forest in the world ... more tree species in a single hectare in Western Amazonia then there are tree species in the eastern deciduous forest. So from the Mississippi, the Atlantic from Georgia, up into Canada, it's almost twice as many tree species in a single hectare in Western Amazon," Wright said. "And then you talk about microbial diversity, even now, global surveys and microbial diversity in the soil in these forests is orders of magnitude higher than anywhere else."

Barro Colorado Island, or BCI, was formed when engineers dammed the Chagres River in 1914 creating Lake Gatun. After the dam was built, rising lake waters covered a significant part of the existingtropical forest, but certain hilltops remained as islands in the middle of the lake. BCI is one of those islands. Accessible only by boat, it is one of the most heavily researched tropical forests in the world.

Situated beside one of the most heavily trafficked canals, Barro Colorado Island has constant boat traffic with massive cargo ships passing by.
1 of 2  — DSCF3882.JPG
Situated beside one of the most heavily trafficked canals, Barro Colorado Island has constant boat traffic with massive cargo ships passing by.
Colleen Meidt / UPR
Situated beside one of the most heavily trafficked canals, Barro Colorado Island has constant boat traffic with massive cargo ships passing by.
2 of 2  — DSCF5120.JPG
Situated beside one of the most heavily trafficked canals, Barro Colorado Island has constant boat traffic with massive cargo ships passing by.
Colleen Meidt / UPR

With funding from a National Science Foundation grant, Beckman sent UPR on a journey to BCI to cover their exciting research and what it is like to be immersed in their world.

News Director Sheri Quinn and Science Reporter Colleen Meid, flew to Panama and shuttled to BCI. They traveled deep in the tropics from Logan, Utah to Panama City, Panama, taking a taxi from Panama City to Gamboa, and then the ferry to BCI.

Sheri Quinn sits in a cafeteria area at a table, holding a mug and a piece of equipment. There is a form and pen on the table.
1 of 3  — IMG_4977.jpg
Colleen Meidt / UPR
UPR's Colleen Meidt on a boat with three people. She is holding a mic.
2 of 3  — IMG_5239.jpeg
Sheri Quinn / UPR
A selfie of Sheri Quinn and Colleen Meidt on a walkway.
3 of 3  — IMG_5712.jpeg
Colleen Meidt / UPR

The island, about the size of six square miles, can host up to about 50 researchers and staff in housing units. There is a dining hall and two research facilities overlooking the lake and Panama Canal.

Meals are served on a schedule three times a day. Here, researchers discuss their work over these meals and plan their trips into the field to collect samples and gather data. These trips are often strenuous and require rubber boots, long socks and bandanas.

Tropical regions like Panama experience two seasons: wet and dry. Fortunately, our trip to BCI took place in March, during the dry season, where temperatures hover between 80 and 90 degrees and 60-85% humidity.

Sheri Quinn and Jerry Schneider walk down stairs into a Panama forest.
Colleen Meidt
/
UPR
The news team being guided into the forest by Jerry Schneider.

One must walk up a steep hill when arriving to BCI to access most facilities at the station. The island is home to only one vehicle — a truck whose only job is to drive up this steep hill to deliver food and potable water to the dining hall and the occasional equipment delivery.

Around the facility on the island, buildings are connected with sidewalks and stairs. This area of BCI is well maintained from the undisturbed forest, which echoes sounds unrecognizable to those unfamiliar with the tropics.

Jerry Schneider examines the leaves of a plant in a Panama forest.
1 of 3  — DSCF4196.JPG
Schneider explains some of the adaptations plants have developed to survive in this highly competitive environment.
Colleen Meidt / UPR
Sheri Quinn pointing at tree
2 of 3  — DSCF4125.JPG
Sheri Quinn pointing at tree with a vine climbing up its trunk
Colleen Meidt / UPR
A very tall tree with spines on trunk and research collection bag.
3 of 3  — DSCF4132.JPG
A tree with spines on trunk and research collection bag.
Colleen Meidt / UPR

Visitors can hardly see through this curtain of growth, as plants in the understory are under constant competition for light and space.

Everywhere we looked, there was a creature of some kind peeking its head from this curtain, whether it was one of the many coatis, members of the raccoon family looking for scraps around the dining hall, or agouti, large rodents grazing on the grass. No matter which direction, life was everywhere, even hundreds of feet above our heads, howling at the top of its lungs or slothing around.

Agoitis and Coatis roam the grounds of the field station on Barro Colorado Island.
1 of 5  — Agouti_chewing_WikiCommons.jpg
Agoitis and Coatis roam the grounds of the field station on Barro Colorado Island.
Christian Ziengler / WikiCommons
An animal with short fur, a rounded head and back, and a long tail stands on a tree trunk.
2 of 5  — Coati by Christian Ziegler.png
Coatis are in the procyonid family alongside racoons and kinkajous. They are the only diurnal species in this family and the most social of all procyonids. Though they sleep in trees, they spend the majority of the day foraging on the ground for insects and fruits.
Christian Ziegler / Max Planck Institute
Sloth in Brosimum in the Panamanian rainforest
3 of 5  — Sloth
A sloth hands from a branch on Brosimum in the Panamanian rainforest. The research being conducted by Beckman and Whitehead aim to uncover roles chemicals in the fruits play to better dispurse seeds.
Beckman Lab
Spider monkeys swinging from the forest canopy.
4 of 5  — IMG_5426.jpg
Spider monkeys swinging from the forest canopy.
Colleen Meidt / UPR
Spider monkeys swinging from the forest canopy.
5 of 5  — IMG_5425.jpg
Spider monkeys swinging from the forest canopy.
Colleen Meidt / UPR

Within the forest, designated trails travel in all directions, like a network of blood vessels branching off and connecting together. Many of the trees along the trails are tagged or flagged, evidence of just how intricately studied this forest is, cataloged and periodically measured.

As you trek deeper into the island, it is strongly advised to wear rubber boots and to separate clothes completely — ones that are treated with chemicals that repel pesky critters so tiny they are almost invisible to an untrained eye. The trails have cinder block steps embedded into them, all of which were carried and installed by hand up these steep hills. Although well shaded, the best way to describe how it feels to navigate through the island is like being in a hot sauna on a stair master.

Jerry Schneider, postdoctoral scholar at USU takes Sheri and Colleen into the forest.
Colleen Meidt
/
UPR
Jerry Schneider, postdoctoral scholar at USU takes Sheri and Colleen into the forest.

Jerry Schneider, postdoctoral researcher at USU and key chemistry ecologist on this NSF seedscape project, greeted us at the island and guided us through the forest, showing us some of his favorite systems and plants.

"It's been protected from development or exploitation for ... over 100 years ... since being created as an island by the flooding of Lake Gatun and during the setting up of the Panama canal," Schneider said. "And even before it was set up as a protected area overseen by the Smithsonian, it was hidden and the surrounding forest that has been protected were designed to be protected because they're necessary as a watershed for that canal itself."

Listen for our next episode as we dive into the research underway to understand the complex interactions of fruiting plants and why it is suspected to give rise to thousands of chemicals.

This ongoing series is made possible by the support of this NSF project.

Sheri Quinn and Colleen Meidt on BCI
Colleen Meidt
/
UPR
Sheri Quinn and Colleen Meidt on BCI
Colleen Meidt
Colleen Meidt is a Science Reporter at UPR as well as a PhD student at Utah State University. She studies native bees in the Mojave Desert and is particularly interested studying the conservation status of the Mohave Poppy Bee. In her free time, Colleen enjoys photography and rock climbing in the canyons.
Sheri Quinn
Sheri's career in radio began at 7 years old in Los Angeles, California with a secret little radio tucked under her bed that she'd fall asleep with, while listening to The Dr. Demento Radio Show. She went on to produce the first science radio show in Utah in 1999 and has been reporting local, national and international stories ever since. After a stint as news director at KZYX on northern California's Lost Coast, she landed back at UPR in 2021.
