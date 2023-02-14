Joey Kozlowski

Joey KozlowskiWild About Utah Contributor
Joseph Kozlowski PhD, is a teacher and researcher at Edith Bowen Laboratory School. He is passionate about incorporating innovative mathematics and computer science education strategies into his classroom, and using those experiences to guide his research work. Additionally, he draws from his rural upbringing in Wyoming to inform his implementation of experiential and outdoor education. He is humbled and honored to be a contributor to UPR's Wild About Utah!
-
Seeing Utah's winter through the eyes of my international family reminded me of the natural beauty and wonder in all the little things that surround me each day, and that I too often take for granted.