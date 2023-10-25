A Warm Welcome: Homelessness in Utah

While homelessness can be more visible in Salt Lake City and its surrounding areas, the issue is statewide and pervasive. Our state’s annual report on homelessness notes that "despite years of focused effort and spending millions of dollars to solve problems, Utah's experience with homelessness has proved to be perpetual and challenging."

The 2022 statewide Point-in-Time Count revealed over 3,500 sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a given night — but that number doesn't completely capture the full picture of homelessness across our state. A more accurate picture is drawn by the estimated 12,000 people enrolled in homeless services or housing projects in Utah as of April 2022.

Even as funding and services have increased, homelessness has increased. There are a diversity of problems and a diversity of the people who have experienced homelessness or who are at risk of becoming homeless in our communities.