A Warm Welcome: Drug use and homelessness

Drug use and homelessness are complex issues, and many people automatically link the two together. However, did you know that a minority of Utah’s homeless population are adults with a substance abuse disorder? For this 25%, low-barrier shelters encourage unhoused individuals to seek resources by eliminating obstacles to safe and warm places.

Despite what people may think, housing people with a substance abuse disorder does not lead to increased use. In fact, lack of shelter and an inability to pay rent can lead to stress that triggers substance misuse and relapse. Since mental illness is often the core underlying cause that leads to addiction, the trifecta of homelessness, addiction and mental illness is that much more serious of a problem.

For more details, look to Utah’s State Report on Homelessness.