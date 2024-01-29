A Warm Welcome: Mental health challenges and homelessness

In the most recent surveys in Utah, approximately nearly 40% of unhoused people were adults with mental illness, up from last year’s report of 27.5% with mental health challenges. Struggling with a mental illness can drastically shift someone’s life trajectory path and make difficult situations even harder to overcome. Meeting people’s basic needs is critical to addressing mental health concerns.

Men, women, youth, and families living with mental or substance use issues may need treatment, case management, and discharge planning in addition to financial support like employment assistance, Housing First programs, or targeted rental/housing subsidies to avoid or escape homelessness. Being homeless, no matter how long it lasts, is a life-altering traumatic event that creates major stress in any person’s life, regardless of age.