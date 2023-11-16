© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Closure of Gazan hospitals, the 2024 presidential race and the delayed elections in Utah

By Shireen Ghorbani,
John DougallNatalie Gochnour
Published November 16, 2023 at 10:53 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the closure of Gaza's largest hospitals, the third GOP presidential debate, Sen. Tim Scott dropping out of the race and predictions on who will emerge as the two parties' presidential frontrunner. They also discuss Sen. Joe Manchin not seeking reelection, Rep. John Curtis reexamining a run for the Senate, Rep. Blake Moore's new role as vice chair of the House GOP Caucus, the final leg of the 2nd District Congressional race, the SLC mayoral race and the death of LDS President M. Russell Ballard.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

