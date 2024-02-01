© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Both Sides of the Aisle cover art is blue and red, with white splitting it down the middle.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Attacks on U.S. forces in Jordan, the southern border and Utah's housing shortage

By Ben McAdams,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published February 1, 2024 at 10:30 AM MST
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle – Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the deaths of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan, the conflict between the White House and Texas over the southern border and a new bipartisan immigration bill. They also discuss the outlook of the presidential race, a new generation in politics, the Utah Legislature, and the state's housing shortage.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Ben McAdamsMilitaryImmigration ReformPresidential ElectionHousing ShortageUPR
Ben McAdams
See stories by Ben McAdams
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content