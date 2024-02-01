Attacks on U.S. forces in Jordan, the southern border and Utah's housing shortage

Both Sides of the Aisle – Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the deaths of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan, the conflict between the White House and Texas over the southern border and a new bipartisan immigration bill. They also discuss the outlook of the presidential race, a new generation in politics, the Utah Legislature, and the state's housing shortage.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.