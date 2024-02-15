© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle cover art is blue and red, with white splitting it down the middle.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Military aid, Biden's classified document case and recent actions by Utah officials

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published February 15, 2024 at 11:25 AM MST
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the military aid package before Congress, immigration policy, the New York special election, and former President Trump's legal challenges to going before SCOTUS. They also discuss the special counsel report on President Biden's classified document case, Gov. Cox sending personnel to the southern border, the calendar of Utah Speaker Mike Schultz and the recent controversy surrounding Utah Board of Education member Natalie Cline.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Both Sides of the Aisle U.S. CongressU.S. Supreme CourtSpecial ElectionGov. Spencer CoxRep. Mike SchultzNatalie ClineUPR
