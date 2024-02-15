Military aid, Biden's classified document case and recent actions by Utah officials

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the military aid package before Congress, immigration policy, the New York special election, and former President Trump's legal challenges to going before SCOTUS. They also discuss the special counsel report on President Biden's classified document case, Gov. Cox sending personnel to the southern border, the calendar of Utah Speaker Mike Schultz and the recent controversy surrounding Utah Board of Education member Natalie Cline.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.