The State of the Union and Utah energy policy

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss President Biden's State of the Union address, the Republican response to the speech, the reactions of Utah's congressional delegation and Sen. Mike Lee endorsing Kari Lake for Senate. They also discuss Gov. Cox's meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, energy policy in Utah, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes' texts about Utah Sen. Nate Blouin and the health of Utah Sen. Todd Weiler.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.