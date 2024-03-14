© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR’s spring member drive kicks off soon. You can helps us start strong by donating TODAY! Support everything you love on Utah Public Radio…GIVE NOW
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

The State of the Union and Utah energy policy

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published March 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss President Biden's State of the Union address, the Republican response to the speech, the reactions of Utah's congressional delegation and Sen. Mike Lee endorsing Kari Lake for Senate. They also discuss Gov. Cox's meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, energy policy in Utah, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes' texts about Utah Sen. Nate Blouin and the health of Utah Sen. Todd Weiler.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Joe BidenState Of The UnionEnergySean ReyesUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content